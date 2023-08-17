Blue Ribbon 6 for $60 wine deal with Haskell’s
We are seven days from the Minnesota State Fair and the smell of deep-fried foods and flashy blue ribbons inspired our wine guy Ted Farrell! He joins us with an exclusive TCL deal on wine.
Get all 6 of these wines for $60 now through Labor Day at any of Haskell’s locations!
- Casa Farrelli Pinot Grigio
- Chateau Pas de Rauzan
- La Pepica Garnacha Syrah Monastrell
- Cotes Du Rhone Villages Croix de Bonpas
- Projection Cabernet Sauvingon
- Pra vinera Reserve Zinfandel