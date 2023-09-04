Big Mac Sloppy Sandwiches
Teena Anderson from Anoka Meat & Sausage shares a recipe that the whole family will love.
FOR THE MEAT MIXTURE:
2 lbs 85/15 ground beef
½ medium onion finely diced
2 cloves garlic minced
2 tsp Worchestershire sauce
1 ½ tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
- Add the ground beef, onion, and garlic to a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring often to break up the meat, until meat has cooked through. Drain any excess grease from the skillet.
- Season the mixture with Worchestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.
FOR THE MAC SAUCE:
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup ketchup
½ cup dill relish
1 tsp onion salt
1 Add all of the ingredients to a bowl and stir well to combine. Incorporate ¾ of sauce into the hamburger mixture and transfer to a crockpot or slow cooker. Reserve the rest of the sauce to drizzle on the sandwiches.
FOR THE SANDWICHES:
8 large sesame buns
Shredded iceberg lettuce
Yellow American cheese slices
Dill pickle chips for hamburgers
- Place shredded lettuce on the bottom half of each bun. Top with a slice of cheese and top with cooked hamburger.
- Drizzle spoonfuls of Mac sauce over the meat on each sandwich to taste.