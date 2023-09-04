Big Mac Sloppy Sandwiches

By KSTP

Teena Anderson from Anoka Meat & Sausage shares a recipe that the whole family will love.

FOR THE MEAT MIXTURE:

2 lbs 85/15 ground beef
½ medium onion finely diced
2 cloves garlic minced
2 tsp Worchestershire sauce
1 ½ tsp salt
1 tsp pepper

  1. Add the ground beef, onion, and garlic to a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring often to break up the meat, until meat has cooked through. Drain any excess grease from the skillet.
  2. Season the mixture with Worchestershire sauce, salt and pepper.  Remove from the heat.

FOR THE MAC SAUCE:

1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup ketchup
½ cup dill relish
1 tsp onion salt

1 Add all of the ingredients to a bowl and stir well to combine. Incorporate ¾ of sauce into the hamburger mixture and transfer to a crockpot or slow cooker. Reserve the rest of the sauce to drizzle on the sandwiches.

FOR THE SANDWICHES:

8 large sesame buns
Shredded iceberg lettuce
Yellow American cheese slices
Dill pickle chips for hamburgers

  1. Place shredded lettuce on the bottom half of each bun. Top with a slice of cheese and top with cooked hamburger.
  2. Drizzle spoonfuls of Mac sauce over the meat on each sandwich to taste.