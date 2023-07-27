BBQ and Wine with Haskell’s

We’re diving into Summer on Twin Cities Live, and Summer can’t be complete without a good old-fashioned barbecue! So, we called up our wine guy, Ted Farrell form Haskell’s. He not only brought the food, but the wines you should pair with them.

TCL featured pairings:

Shrimp kabobs and Croissant Chardonnay ($19.99 buy one, get one free)

Pulled pork sandwich and La Forge Estate Pinot Noir ($14.99)

Pork spare ribs and Iamandes Malbec ($11.99)

Raspberry chocolate cake and Cathedral Creek Cabernet Sauvignon ($16.99)

You can get these wines that pair with barbecued food at any of Haskell’s 11 Minnesota locations including Bloomington, White Bear Lake, and Plymouth. Their Summer sale runs through Labor Day and features over 120 buy one, get one free items!