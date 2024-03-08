Award Winning Wines: 6 for $60
Every year, our wine guy, Ted Farrell from Haskell’s gives out his awards for wines. We call them The Teddies!
Get these six award winning wines for $60 through March 24th:
- The wine bottle that most resembles a statuette: Cavatina Prosecco
- The wine you should sip on every time “Barbie” wins an award: Haskell’s Maison Rose
- Best supporting wine for your dinner party: Chateau Peychaud Blanc
- Best wine from Australia in honor of Margot Robbie: Koala Ranch Cabernet Petit Verdot
- The wine as obscure as the math equations they do in the movie Oppenheimer: Obscured Red Blend
- The best wine that Elizabeth Ries will love: Cotes du Rhone Acantalys