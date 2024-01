Taking care of your ears is very important for your overall health and wellbeing. TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich visited Andros ENT and Sleep Center to learn about their solution to help with hearing loss.

Andros ENT has locations in Roseville and Inver Grove Heights. At the Inver Grove Heights clinic, come in for a free hearing test, assessment of your current hearing aids and also demo earlense technology. For more information, call Call 651-393-6603.