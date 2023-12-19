A Healthy Holiday with Livea

Focusing on our nutrition can help improve our general wellness though the coldest months of the year. Livea registered dietitian Lauren Ehlert shares some tips and foods that will aid in you staying healthy this winter. Click here to find out how you can get your first 8 weeks free.

Egg Drop Soup



1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup sliced scallions



Directions:

Bring broth to a simmer. Whisk in egg until egg cooks into little shreds. Add scallions. Allow to cool slightly and serve.)



Virgin Cucumber Gimlet

1.5 oz club soda

4-5 slices of muddled cucumber

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz simple syrup



Instructions

Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Serve in a rocks glass over crushed ice. Garnish with a rolled cucumber slice.

Rosemary Blueberry Smash

7-8 blueberries

1 rosemary sprig, stripped

1 oz honey syrup

1 oz fresh lemon juice, strained

4 oz sparkling mineral water

Ice



Instructions

Gently muddle blueberries, rosemary leaves, and honey syrup in the bottom of a cocktail shaker.

Add lemon juice and shake, covered, with ice vigorously for 10 seconds.

Strain through a mesh strainer into a tall glass of fresh ice. Top with sparkling water and stir to incorporate.)