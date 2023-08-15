8/15 Bachelorette Recap

Last night was the men’s turn to tell all! We learned more about the 25 men who started this season and even got a preview of the Golden Bachelor. Here to walk us through every moment is Bachelorette recapper and TCL producer, Betsy Melin!

Our Bachelorette Recaps are proudly presented by Woodhouse Spas, the pros in pampering! From facials and massages to relaxing skin services, get pampered when you call Woodhouse Spas. They have two convenient locations in Woodbury or Maple Grove. You can also schedule online at woodhousespas.com.