3×3 Beauty self tanner

By KSTP

Having a little tan can definitely make you feel a little better about yourself.  There are ways you can add this bronze look without actually damaging your skin.  Active aging expert Kim Marie Ross has a way to get the look of a Caribbean vacation in a bottle with her Fake Bake Flawless from 3×3 Beauty.

Click here for the TCL Special Gold Beauty Bundle with free shipping for the first 250 people for only $69!

Special includes:

  • Neck Firming & Hydration Crème
  • Flawless Self Tanner
  • Bronzy Babe Bronzer & Brush Combo
  • 3×3 Beauty Cosmetic Bag