Having a little tan can definitely make you feel a little better about yourself. There are ways you can add this bronze look without actually damaging your skin. Active aging expert Kim Marie Ross has a way to get the look of a Caribbean vacation in a bottle with her Fake Bake Flawless from 3×3 Beauty.

Click here for the TCL Special Gold Beauty Bundle with free shipping for the first 250 people for only $69!

Special includes: