12 Days of Grilling: Pork Tenderloin with Pineapple Salsa
Firing up the grill doesn’t mean nutrition has to go out the window. Registered dietitian Holly Ellison is here to show us a recipe that’s quick, simple and healthy, too! As part of our 12 days of grilling, Holly is making grilled pork tenderloin with pineapple salsa.
Pork Tenderloin with Pineapple Salsa recipe:
Ingredients for the pork:
- 1 – 1 ¼ lb. pork tenderloin
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon fine salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pinch cinnamon
Ingredients for the pineapple salsa:
- 1 cup diced fresh pineapple
- ½ cup diced red bell pepper (about ½ medium)
- ½ cup diced red onion (about ½ small)
- ½ – 1 small jalapeño, seeds and membranes removed, finely chopped
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 tablespoons lime juice (1 medium)
- 1 garlic clove, minced or grated
- Fine salt to taste
Directions:
Tip: How do you keep pork tenderloin from drying out on the grill?
Whole muscle cuts of pork – such as the tenderloin and pork chop – should be cooked to an internal
temperature of 145℉. So many people overcook pork which leaves it white in the middle, dry,
tasteless, and tough. Cooking it to 145℉ will leave it tender, juicy, and delicious. An instant read
thermometer, meat thermometer or the temperature probe on your grill can tell you exactly when
your grilled pork tenderloin is at the proper temperature!
- Prepare the salsa by combining the pineapple, bell pepper, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice, garlic, and salt in a medium bowl. Toss to combine and set aside in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat (425℉).
- Prepare the rub by combining the chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper, and cinnamon in a small bowl.
- Pat the pork tenderloin dry with paper towels then sprinkle all over with the rub. Allow to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes.
- Place tenderloin directly onto the grill grates over indirect heat and cook for 22-25 minutes, turning
halfway through cooking time, or until an instant read thermometer registers 145℉. Cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the pork tenderloin you are using.
- Remove the tenderloin to a clean plate and loosely tent with foil or cover with a bowl. Allow pork to rest for 10 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute throughout the meat.
- To serve, slice tenderloin across the grain and serve with pineapple salsa.
- Store leftover tenderloin and salsa in separate airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.