12 Days of Grilling: Pork Porterhouse
John Van House from CORE Foodservice, representing the Minnesota Pork Board, is making a grilled pork porterhouse with pico de gallo.
Grilled Pork Porterhouse with Pico de Gallo
Ingredients:
2 Pork Porterhouse chops
1 Onion
1 Jalapeno pepper
1 Tomato O
1 bunch Cilantro
2 Limes
1 Tbsp Olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
- Preheat a grill on high heat.
- Pat the pork chops dry with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill pork chops to desired temperature then remove from grill and allow to rest for 15 minutes. (Note: do not cook over 145 degrees F or the chops will be dry)
- Dice the onion and tomatoes and place into a mixing bowl.
- Finely chop the cilantro and add to the onions and tomatoes.
- Fine dice the jalapeno (remove seeds for less heat) and add to the other vegetables.
- Add the oil and salt and pepper to the other vegetables and mix well.
- Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Place pork chop onto a plate and top with Pico de Gallo
- Enjoy!