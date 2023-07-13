12 Days of Grilling: Pork Loin
It’s time for another segment of 12 Days of Grilling, also known as the tastiest part of the afternoon! Today we’re talking pork loin with Charlie Torgerson from Charlie T’s Foods.
Buttermilk Hot Pepper Brined Pork Loin recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 boneless pork loin
- 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup red habanero paste
Directions
- Trim any additional fat from the pork loin. Target approximately ¼” fat.
- Combine buttermilk and habanero paste together in a bowl.
- Place pork loin in a Ziplock bag. Pour all the buttermilk/habanero mixture into the bag.
- Mix well so all the pork loin is coated with the buttermilk/habanero mixture. Place into refrigeration for 24 hours.
- Remove brined pork loin from the bag and pat dry.
- Evenly season pork loin with salt end to end.
- When you are ready to cook, heat the grill to 250°F using the 2-Zone set-up or indirect and add a few chunks of pecan, apple, or other fruit/nut wood.
- Place the pork loin in the smoker, with a drip pan underneath or on the cool side of the 2-Zone or indirect grill, close the grill lid, and cook for 45 minutes.
- After 45 minutes, start checking the pork loin every 15 minutes.
- Continue cooking until the internal temperature reaches 145°F.
- Pull from the smoker and let rest for 15 minutes before slicing.
- Enjoy!