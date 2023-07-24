12 Days of Grilling: Lomo Saltado
Ben and Elizabeth are out on the patio which means it’s time for 12 Days of Grilling! Today, our friend and chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard is making Lomo Saltado.
Lomo Saltado a la Plancha recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 lb. beef tenderloin
- 1 tsp. minced garlic (or garlic paste)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1-1/2 tbsp. canola oil
- 1 red onion in wedges
- 2 roma tomatoes in wedges
- ½ of each: green and yellow bell pepper in strips
- 2 tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- ½ cup beef stock
- Cilantro leaves, chopped
Directions
- Cut the tenderloin in 2×1-inch strips. Put the strips in a bowl, add the garlic, salt and black pepper, and use 2 tsp. of the oil, and rub well to coat.
- Preheat a plancha (flat top grill) over high heat and sauté the beef strips in 2 or 3 batches (1 minute per batch) making sure not to overcrowd the grill. Transfer the beef strips to a bowl.
- With the rest of the oil, sauté for 1 minute the rest of the ingredients adding them in the order listed. Return the beef strips to the grill with the vegetables and stir well to combine flavors.
- Add the soy sauce, vinegar, and beef stock to the skillet. Season lightly with salt and pepper, keeping in mind the existing salt content in the beef, soy sauce, and stock. Sauté the mixture for an additional 2 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.
- To serve, garnish with the chopped cilantro. Pair with white (or other) rice and French fries or potatoes of choice.