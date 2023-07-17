12 Days of Grilling: Kan Kan Pork Chop

By KSTP

A new week on Twin Cities Live means five new grill-ready recipes during our 12 Days of Grilling series. Today, chef Tim McCarty joins us with a Kan Kan pork chop and demonstrates a delicious way to grill it!

Kan Kan Pork Chop recipe:

Ingredients

  • 10 lbs of kan kan pork chops
  • 6 Tbls achiote paste
  • 4 Tbls ancho chili powder
  • 6 Tbls chopped garlic
  • 2 Tbls Mexican oregano
  • 2 Tbls ground cumin
  • 6 Tbls chipotle in Adobo
  • 2 Tbls achiote molido
  • 1 ½ cups white vinegar
  • 2 cups pineapple juice
  • 2 Tbls salt
  • 2 Tbls black pepper
  • 2 cups canola oil

Directions

  1. Mix together all ingredients except pork and oil.
  2. Add chops to the mixture.  Marinate over night.
  3. Remove pork from liquid. Save liquid.
  4. Heat grill on right side, set to high- in the middle med – low heat on the left side, sear pork cooking the belly part over the higher heat and keeping the chop over lower heat. 
  5. In a saucepan put the left-over sauce in and bring to a boil. Reduce liquid until it thickens. 
  6. Baste the chop with the Al Pastor sauce. Cook the chop end to 140 degrees, pull and rest for 12 min.
  7. Grill pineapple. Slice and serve with the Kan Kan.