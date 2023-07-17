12 Days of Grilling: Kan Kan Pork Chop
A new week on Twin Cities Live means five new grill-ready recipes during our 12 Days of Grilling series. Today, chef Tim McCarty joins us with a Kan Kan pork chop and demonstrates a delicious way to grill it!
Kan Kan Pork Chop recipe:
Ingredients
- 10 lbs of kan kan pork chops
- 6 Tbls achiote paste
- 4 Tbls ancho chili powder
- 6 Tbls chopped garlic
- 2 Tbls Mexican oregano
- 2 Tbls ground cumin
- 6 Tbls chipotle in Adobo
- 2 Tbls achiote molido
- 1 ½ cups white vinegar
- 2 cups pineapple juice
- 2 Tbls salt
- 2 Tbls black pepper
- 2 cups canola oil
Directions
- Mix together all ingredients except pork and oil.
- Add chops to the mixture. Marinate over night.
- Remove pork from liquid. Save liquid.
- Heat grill on right side, set to high- in the middle med – low heat on the left side, sear pork cooking the belly part over the higher heat and keeping the chop over lower heat.
- In a saucepan put the left-over sauce in and bring to a boil. Reduce liquid until it thickens.
- Baste the chop with the Al Pastor sauce. Cook the chop end to 140 degrees, pull and rest for 12 min.
- Grill pineapple. Slice and serve with the Kan Kan.