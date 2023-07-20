12 Days of Grilling: Hanger Steak

The Culinary Director of McGarry’s Pub in Maple Lake is making a grilled hanger steak with Yukon potato puree, chimichurri, and asparagus for day 9 of our 12 Days of Grilling presented by MN Beef Council.

Hanger Steak Marinade – (3 Hanger Steaks)

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Minced Ginger

1 Tbsp Chopped Sage

1 Tbsp Chopped Rosemary

2 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tsp Black Pepper

1 Zested Lime + Juice

Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl and mix until well combined. Once combined, transfer to a gallon Ziploc bag with your Hanger Steak and let marinade for 2 hours.

Yukon Gold Potato Purée – ( Serves 4-6)

3# Yukon Gold Potato ( Large Dice )

6 oz Butter – 1 Tbsp Garlic ( Minced )

2 Cup Heavy Cream – 2 Tsp Kosher Salt

1 Tsp White Pepper

2 Sprigs Thyme

2 Sprigs Rosemary

Peel and large dice your potatoes, and boil until tender. Take your heavy cream and add your butter, herbs (leave herbs whole for easy removal) and garlic. Bring to a simmer and remove from heat and strain through a fine mesh strainer to catch herbs. Once potatoes are done, push through a ricer. While cream liquid is still hot pour over your potatoes and mix until smooth. Season with salt and white pepper to finish

Farm Fresh Chimichurri – ( 3-4 Servings)

1 Fresno Chile ( Minced )

1 Jalapeno ( Minced )

4 Cloves Garlic ( Minced )

¼ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ Cup Red Wine Vinegar

½ Cup Freshly Chopped Cilantro

2 Tbsp Freshly Chopped Parsley

1 Tbsp Cup Finely Chopped Oregano

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ Cup Finely Chopped Kalamata Olives

2 Tbsp Olive Brine

Pinch Red Pepper Flakes

2 Tsp Kosher Salt

If you do not have the knife skills to properly finely chop all of the ingredients, you can use a blender as well. Use ½ the oil to start and add the other ½ at the end. Season with salt to taste