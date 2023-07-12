12 Days of Grilling: Burger Variations

Ben and Elizabeth are out on the TCL patio which can only mean one thing: it’s time for our 12 Days of Grilling! Today they’re talking all about beef with Damon Holter from Croix Valley Foods. He shows us three variations on a burger that are easy to make and packed with flavor.

For more recipes, visit the Minnesota Beef Council’s website.

Tuscan Marinara Burger recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb. Ground Beef

3 Tbsp. Croix Valley Italian Booster

1 cup diced Yellow Onion (about 2/3 of a large yellow onion)

Sliced Red Onion

4 slices Provolone Cheese

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

4 burger buns, toasted

Pesto Mayo

Marinara Sauce

1 can (28oz) crushed Tomatoes

1/c cup diced Yellow onion (about ⅓ of a large onion)

2 Tbsp Tomato Paste

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 Tbsp. Croix Valley Italian Booster

Pesto Mayo

1 cup Mayonnaise

2 Tbsp Basil Pesto

Directions:

Mix ground beef with 3 Tbsp. Croix Valley Italian Booster and 1 cup finely diced onion. Set aside for 15 minutes to allow flavors to combine. Prepare the marinara on the stove over medium heat. Sautee onions in oil until translucent, add remaining ingredients and combine well. Simmer until ready for use. Combine Pesto ingredients and mix well. Set aside in refrigerator until ready for use. Toast buns and set aside until ready for use. My favorite method for toasting buns starts by combining 1 Tbsp. Croix Valley Garlic Booster with 1 stick of softened, unsalted butter. Spread garlic butter on insides of bun and toast on a grill or flat-top griddle until golden brown. When ready to serve, melt the slices of Provolone cheese atop the bottom buns. Prepare burgers by splitting beef into 4 equal portions (this will make 4 ½ lb. burgers. You can obviously make them smaller if you desire. 1 lb. of meat easily makes 6 hearty-sized burgers). Form burgers into patties of even thickness side to side (this helps promote even cooking and makes a level surface for adding toppings) and grill over medium-high heat until internal temperature reaches 160°F, or to desired doneness. Allow burger patties to rest 5 minutes, then build burger as follows from the bottom up: Bottom Bun, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Burger Patty, Marinara, Sliced Red Onion, Pesto Mayo (spread on the inside of the top bun), Top Bun.

The Steakhouse Burger recipe

Ingredients:

1 Lb. Ground Beef

12 oz. mushrooms, sliced

Horseradish Mayo (recipe below)

4 burger bums, toasted

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

Crispy Onion Straws (recipe below)

4 sliced Swiss Cheese

Croix Valley Garlic Booster

Croix Valley Original Steak Sauce

4 Tbsp. unsalted Butter

6 oz. Light Beer

Crispy Onion Straws

1 large Yellow Onion, sliced thin and separated

1 cup Croix Valley Original Steak Sauce

4 Tbsp. Croix Valley Italian Booster

3 cups All Purpose Flour

Croix Valley Garlic Parmesan Wing Booster

Canola Oil (for frying)

Horseradish Mayo

1 ½ cups Mayonnaise

2 Tbsp creamy Prepared Horseradish

Directions:

Melt butter in sauté pan, add mushrooms and 2 Tbsp. Garlic Booster. Cook until slightly tender and remove ⅓ of the mushrooms. Finely dice removed mushrooms, cool and set aside to add to burger blend. Continue cooking remaining mushrooms in sauté pan, add beer and continue to cook until mushrooms are tender, and beer has evaporated. Cover in foil and keep warm until ready for use. Mix ground beef with 3 Tbsp. Croix Valley Garlic Booster and finely diced, sauteed mushrooms. Set aside for 15 minutes to allow flavors to combine Prepare Crispy Fried Onions by thinly slicing onion, separating pieces and placing in a zippered storage bag with 8 oz Croix Valley Original Steak Sauce. Combine well and allow onions to marinate for at least 15 minutes (the longer the better). Heat Oil to 350°F for frying. Mix Italian Booster with flour. Remove onions from Steak Sauce, coat evenly in flour/Italian Booster mixture and drop into hot oil. Fry until onions are tender and golden brown. Remove from oil, sprinkle with Parmesan Garlic Wing Booster, set aside and keep warm until ready for use. Prepare Horseradish Mayo by combining both ingredients and set aside in refrigerator until ready for use. Toast buns and set aside until ready for use. My favorite method for toasting buns starts by combining 1 Tbsp. Croix Valley Garlic Booster with 1 stick of softened, unsalted butter. Spread garlic butter on insides of bun and toast on a grill or flat-top griddle until golden brown. Prepare burgers by splitting beef into 4 equal portions (this will make 4 ½ lb. burgers. You can obviously make them smaller if you desire. 1 lb. of meat easily makes 6 hearty-sized burgers). Form burgers into patties of even thickness side to side (this helps promote even cooking and makes a level surface for adding toppings) and grill over medium-high heat until internal temperature reaches 160°F, or to desired doneness. Near the end of the cook, melt sliced Swiss atop patties. Allow burger patties to rest 5 minutes, then build burger as follows from the bottom up: Bottom Bun, Horseradish Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Burger Patty, Swiss Cheese, Beer-Braised Garlic Mushrooms, a drizzle of Croix Valley Original Steak Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions, Top Bun.

The Greek Gyro Burger recipe

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Ground Beef

2 cups Feta Cheese, crumbled

3 Tbsp. Croix Valley Greek Booster

Sliced Tomato

Sliced Red Onion

Tzatziki Sauce (use store-bought if short on time, or make your own delicious Garlic Dill Tzatziki below)

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

4 Hamburger Buns, Toasted

Garlic Dill Tzatziki

1 cup Greek Yogurt

1 Tbsp. Lemon Juice

1 Clove Garlic, minced

1 Cucumber, peeled, seeded and finely diced

1 Tbsp. Croix Valley Garlic Booster

1 Tbsp Fresh Dill, chopped

Directions:

Mix ground beef with Croix Valley Greek Booster and 1 cup Feta Cheese crumbles. Set aside for 15 minutes to allow flavors to combine. Prepare Tzatziki by combining all ingredients, set aside in refrigerator until ready for use. Toast buns and set aside until ready for use. My favorite method for toasting buns starts by combining 1 Tbsp. Croix Valley Garlic Booster with 1 stick of softened, unsalted butter. Spread garlic butter on insides of bun and toast on a grill or flat-top griddle until golden brown. Prepare burgers by splitting beef into 4 equal portions (this will make 4 ½ lb. burgers. You can obviously make them smaller if you desire. 1 lb. of meat easily makes 6 hearty-sized burgers). Form burgers into patties of even thickness side to side (this helps promote even cooking and makes a level surface for adding toppings) and grill over medium-high heat until internal temperature reaches 160°F, or to desired doneness. Allow burger patties to rest 5 minutes, then build burger as follows from the bottom up: Bottom Bun, Shredded Lettuce, Burger Patty, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Garlic Dill Tzatziki, Crumbled Feta, Top Bun.