12 Days of Grilling: Braised Sweet Pork

Yia Vang, the man behind the Union Hmong Kitchen and the newly opened Vinai is making a braised sweet pork.

Braised Sweet Pork

2# Pork Belly Cut into 1.5in cubes

1 C sugar (Brown)

1 C Soy

2 Tbsp fish sauce

4 C Water

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves of garlic

1 knob of ginger

2 star anise

3 all spice pods

1 Tablespoon coriander seeds

– Mix all the liquids and put on medium low heat in a braiser pan until all the sugar melts.

– add in pork belly and garlic, ginger and rest of spices

– also add in water

– let the whole pot stew and braise for 1 hr on low heat at a simmer

– eat over jasmine rice