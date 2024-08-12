12 Days of Grilling: Braised Sweet Pork
Yia Vang, the man behind the Union Hmong Kitchen and the newly opened Vinai is making a braised sweet pork.
Braised Sweet Pork
2# Pork Belly Cut into 1.5in cubes
1 C sugar (Brown)
1 C Soy
2 Tbsp fish sauce
4 C Water
1 cinnamon stick
3 cloves of garlic
1 knob of ginger
2 star anise
3 all spice pods
1 Tablespoon coriander seeds
– Mix all the liquids and put on medium low heat in a braiser pan until all the sugar melts.
– add in pork belly and garlic, ginger and rest of spices
– also add in water
– let the whole pot stew and braise for 1 hr on low heat at a simmer
– eat over jasmine rice