12 Days of Grilling: Bacon Wrapped Turkey Bites

Chef Bill from Arrowwood Resort is making bacon wrapped turkey bites for Day 7 of our 12 Days of Grilling presented by the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.

2lbs turkey Breast or Tenderloin

1lb thin bacon

1 1/3 cup brown sugar

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp sage ground

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Combine ⅓ cup brown sugar with all the spices in a bowl. Toss the turkey pieces in the dry seasoning mix. Place in a covered container and put in the refrigerator until you’re ready to wrap with bacon.

Cover a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place a baking rack on top of the foil.

Put 1 cup of packed brown sugar in a shallow bowl and break it up so it can be used to evenly coat the bites once assembled.

Cut the bacon into thirds lengthwise and wrap each piece of turkey in a piece of bacon, securing the bacon to the turkey with a toothpick.

Roll the wrapped turkey bites in the brown sugar, patting them with the sugar if necessary to get it to stick. Gently shake off any excess brown sugar and place each bite on the rack set in the baking tray. Discard the brown sugar that has come into contact with the turkey when you are done coating all the bites.

Bake for 30 minutes or until bacon is crisp and the turkey is fully cooked to 165°F.

Let cool for one minute before serving. These bites are also delicious at room temperature.