12 Days of Grilling: Asian Marinated Turkey Tenderloin

Lindsey Loken, from Blondie’s Butcher Shop, creates an Asian inspired turkey tenderloin recipe.

3 Tablespoons soy sauce (or alternative such as Bragg’s Liquid Aminos)

2 Tablespoons vinegar (balsamic, rice, red wine, apple cider vinegars work)

2 Tablespoons Avocado or Olive Oil

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

4 cloves garlic, crushed and rough chopped (or ½ – 1 teaspoon garlic powder)

1 Tablespoon ginger, fresh grated (or ¼ – ½ teaspoon ground ginger)

1-2 lb turkey tenderloin

With ingredients: whisk well, pouring into a baggie with a tenderloin. Don’t forget to mark your baggie if freezing. Place in freezer, flat until frozen. If eating the same day, marinate turkey in a glass dish, covered; keep on counter to marinade for a couple of hours or in refrigerator overnight, turn occasionally.

To cook: Heat BBQ to medium-high heat and brush some oil on the grill. Place your tenderloin, close the cover and grill about 10 minutes per side, for a total of about 20-25 minutes.