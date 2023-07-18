12 Days of Grilling: Al Capone Steak

It’s time to share with you another recipe featured on our 12 Days of Grilling series. Today, we are joined by Charlie Cory of Big Steer Meats and he’s showing us how to grill up their Al Capone steak!

Al Capone Steak recipe:

Use a boneless ribeye steak and butterfly it, then fill it with sliced hard salami, sliced capicola, sliced green olives, and provolone cheese. Fold it back together with cookable binders and season it with Big Steer Meats’ signature porketta seasoning.

Cooking instructions are as follows:

Bring grill to med-high heat, once preheated to 450° place steak on the grates for 4 min. Turn to the other side for 7 min. then back to 4 min. This will ensure that the fixings on the inside along with the cheese stay put.