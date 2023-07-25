12 Days of Grilling: BBQ Pork Tenderloin Kabobs

It is officially the end of this year’s 12 Days of Grilling, and we are celebrating with kabobs! Joining us at the grill today is Alex Turnbull, a registered dietitian and an expert in infant and child nutrition.

Thank you to the Beef Council and the Pork Board for sponsoring our 12 Days of Grilling series. We have had so much fun getting outside these last few weeks and trying all the delicious recipes!

BBQ Pork Tenderloin Kabobs recipe

Kabab Ingredients

1 lbs pork tenderloin, diced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

2 cups pineapple, chunked, canned or fresh

1 zucchini, chopped

BBQ Sauce Ingredients

1 cup Ketchup

¼ cup honey

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

Directions

Wash and chop all produce. On a separate cutting board, cut pork tenderloin into 1-inch cubes. Combine all ingredients for BBQ sauce in a bowl and whisk until smooth. Assemble kabobs, alternating with your preferred pattern of ingredients. Grill skewers on medium-high for roughly 8 – 10 minutes, rotating the skewers halfway through and brushing on homemade BBQ sauce the last two minutes of grilling. Once the pork reaches a minimum internal cooking temperature of 145 degrees F, remove kabobs, cool, and enjoy.

*If using wood skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes prior to assembling to prevent skewers from burning.