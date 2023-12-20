12 Days of Cookies: Take 5 Cookies

Alice Seuffert, Twin Cities Live Kitchen Star and creator of Dining with Alice is giving Twin Cities Live viewers her homemade version of the Take 5 candy for day 11 of 12 Days of Cookies presented by Bridgeman’s Ice Cream.

Alice’s Favorite Cookie Baking Tools (from Alice’s Amazon store)

Adjustable Measuring Cup for Sticky Ingredients

Cookie Scoop Set (3 sizes)

Silicone Baking Mats

Ingredients

60 Snyder’s Butter Snaps Pretzels

1 cup Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter

⅔ cup Powdered Sugar

20 Kraft Caramels

2 (10-12 ounce packages) Melting Chocolate (Milk Chocolate Almond Bark and/or Dark Chocolate Melting Wafers)

Directions:

Place a piece of parchment paper on a cookie sheet and line the pretzels in a single layer.

In a bowl, combine the peanut butter and powdered sugar. Mix until combined. Distribute the peanut butter mixture evenly on each of the pretzels (approximately 1 tsp each). Shape peanut butter mixture so it is flat and fits on the pretzel. Freeze for 20 minutes.

Once pretzels with peanut mixture have been frozen for 20 minutes, remove from freezer.

Unwrap caramels. In a glass measuring cup, combine caramels and 1 TB of water. Heat caramel in the microwave until melted. Distribute caramel by dropping a small amount of caramel on each cookie. Return to the freezer for 10 minutes.

Melt your chocolate according to the package directions. If using both milk and dark chocolate, melt each chocolate in a separate dish. Once your chocolate is melted, dip each piece into the chocolate and using a fork remove the cookie from the chocolate and let any additional chocolate fall off. Place the cookie on parchment paper to dry. Repeat the process for the remaining cookies. Dip half in dark and half in milk chocolate if desired.

Winter Break Activities

Keep the kids busy over winter break with ideas from Kristin.