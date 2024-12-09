12 Days of Cookies: Saltine Cracker Cookie Butterscotch Bars

Twin Cities Live’s 16th Annual 12 Days of Cookies series continues with Alice Seuffert who has provided recipes every single year! She shares her recipe for Saltine Cracker Cookie Butterscotch Bars.

Saltine Cracker Cookie Butterscotch Bars

Alice Seuffert, Dining with Alice

Makes 40

Ingredients:

40 Saltine Crackers

1 cup Butter (Salted)

1 cup Brown Sugar

1 cup Butterscotch Morsels

1 cup 60% Cacao Bittersweet Chocolate chips

½ cup flaked and sweetened Coconut, plus 2 TB coconut for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375.

In a large jellyroll pan (11×17) lined with a silicon mat or parchment, arrange 40 saltine crackers.

In a medium saucepan, combine butter and brown sugar. Bring to a slow boil, you will see bubbles start to pop around the edges. Continuously stir and once boiling, mix and pour on top of crackers.

Place crackers with the mixture into the oven and bake for 5 minutes or until crackers and mixture are bubbling.

Remove from oven and top with Butterscotch morsels, Bittersweet Chocolate, and coconut. Spread evenly over crackers.

Garnish with 2 TB coconut.

Allow to cool and break into small to medium-sized serving pieces.