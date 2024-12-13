12 Days of Cookies: Orange Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies

Twin Cities Live’s 16th Annual 12 Days of Cookies series continues with Alice Seuffert who has provided recipes every single year! She shares her recipe for Orange Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies.

Thanks to Bridgeman’s Ice Cream for presenting our sweetest series of the year – visit their Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor in Woodbury featuring hand-crafted ice cream pies AND all new 12 Days of Bridgeman’s Ice Cream advent calendars!

Must be picked up in Woodbury. Available to pre-order by calling 651-315-8985 or email info@bridgemans.com

Bridgeman’s is now shipping nationwide on Goldbelly.com and if you’re in the Northland, visit their last full restaurant in Duluth!

Orange Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies

Alice Seuffert, Dining with Alice

Makes 36 Cookies

Ingredients

2 ½ Cups Flour

½ tsp Baking Powder

1 Cup (16 TB) Butter (Salted)

½ Cup Granulated Sugar, plus ¼ cup sugar for rolling

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

Zest from 2 Oranges

2 tsp Orange Juice

1 Egg

3/4 Dried Cranberries (chopped)

Garnish (if desired): 5 ounces melted white chocolate and dried orange pieces

Preheat oven to 350.

Mix flour and baking powder together and set aside.

Cream butter, ½ cup of sugar, vanilla, zest from oranges, and 2 tsp orange juice.

Add egg and mix. Gradually add in flour mixture and mix until combined. Add in dried cranberries and mix.

Form dough into two long rolls and slice into 36 total pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and roll in sugar.

Arrange a dozen cookie balls on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Press down each cookie ball.

Bake for 15 minutes or until edges of cookies start to brown.

Once cooled, dip half of cookie in melted white chocolate. Garnish with piece of dried orange.