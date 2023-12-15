12 Days of Cookies: Holiday Monster Cookies
12 Days of Cookies Day 7
Alice Seuffert, creator of Dining with Alice is giving Twin Cities Live viewers one of her most popular cookie recipes. These cookies are monstrously big and delicious for Day 7 of 12 Days of Cookies presented by Bridgeman’s Ice Cream.
Holiday Monster Cookies
Ingredients:
4 cups Oatmeal
1 cup Flour
2 tsp Baking Soda
3/4 cup (12 TB) of Salted Butter
¾ cup Brown Sugar
¾ cup Sugar
1 tsp Vanilla
2 eggs (room temperature)
1 cup Peanut Butter
1/2 cup Shredded Coconut
1 cup M&M chocolate Holiday candies
1 cup Ghirardelli 60% cacao/chocolate chips
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375.
- Mix oatmeal, flour, and baking soda together and set aside.
- Cream butter, brown sugar, sugar and vanilla. Add eggs one at a time. Add peanut butter. Gradually add in oatmeal mixture and mix until combined. Add coconut, M&Ms, and chocolate chips.
- For Monster-size cookies, use a 1/2 cup measuring cup per cookie and adjust the baking time.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes for cookies based on how chewy you like the cookies.
- You can also make these into bars by putting the batter into a 9×13 glass pan and baking for 24 minutes.