Twin Cities Live in Iceland: September 17-25, 2024

Join Twin Cities Live’s Kelli Hanson for a spectacular adventure to Iceland September 17-25, 2024! This 7-night experience, planned by Carrousel Travel, will include the nature and beauty of the country’s rugged, but amazing landscape.

Highlights include a Golden Circle Tour, a snowmobile safari adventure, a three-hour whale watching excursion, and a farewell evening exclusively for Twin Cities Live viewers on this trip that will hopefully include spectacular views of the Northern Lights. Plus, the trip includes a professional guide throughout the trip and all the logistics are planned by the team at Carrousel Travel, who have you covered every step of the way.

Note that this trip is considered soft adventure and will include walking long distances, walking on uneven surfaces, hiking on rocky and slippery terrain, and riding on all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. If you have have any mobility or back issues, this tour is not recommended.

To see the full itinerary, and to connect with the team at Carrousel Travel, click here, call 612-866-2503 or email TCL@carrouseltravel.com.