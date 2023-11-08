It’s been a few years since we gathered to talk books, but on Wednesday we held our first ever Twin Cities Live virtual book club! Elizabeth and Kelli chatted about their first read, “The Connelly’s of County Down” by author Tracey Lange.



Kelli joined Elizabeth in studio to wrap it all up and to help introduce our next Book Club pick!

“The Road to Dalton” is available at bookstores everywhere, but stop by Valley Bookseller in Stillwater and mention you’re in the Twin Cities Live Book Club and get 15% off your copy!