Ted Farrell, from Haskell’s, is showing us how he makes a Tuscan steak and he pairs it with I Veroni Toscana wine.

1 New York Strip

2 Cloves Garlic Chopped

2 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Rosemary

3 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Kosher Salt

Black pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat skillet on high heat, sprinkle in kosher salt to cover bottom of pan

Place steak in the hot skillet

Sear both sides for 2-3 mins

Remove steak, place on cutting board and slice into 1/4inch pieces

Keeping the skillet on heat add olive oil and rosemary, let cook for 30-40 secs.

Add garlic and the sliced steak

Sear for 1-2 mins ( depending on desired doneness)

Take skillet off heat and serve on a platter.

Season, to taste, Salt and pepper

Enjoy!!!