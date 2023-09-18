Tuscan Steak
Ted Farrell, from Haskell’s, is showing us how he makes a Tuscan steak and he pairs it with I Veroni Toscana wine.
1 New York Strip
2 Cloves Garlic Chopped
2 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Rosemary
3 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Tbsp Kosher Salt
Black pepper to taste
Instructions
Heat skillet on high heat, sprinkle in kosher salt to cover bottom of pan
Place steak in the hot skillet
Sear both sides for 2-3 mins
Remove steak, place on cutting board and slice into 1/4inch pieces
Keeping the skillet on heat add olive oil and rosemary, let cook for 30-40 secs.
Add garlic and the sliced steak
Sear for 1-2 mins ( depending on desired doneness)
Take skillet off heat and serve on a platter.
Season, to taste, Salt and pepper
Enjoy!!!