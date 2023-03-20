Traveling with AAA
Looking to get away from the snow? Linda Snyder from AAA walks through some last minute items you’ll want in your suitcase when planning your spring trip.
Travelpro Underseater
- Sits under your seat so you can keep things close by on the plane.
Fashion Items
- Coverups, hats, convertible scarfs
- Fun prints
3D Coloring Kit
- Something fun and different to keep kids busy
- 3D character coloring kit
Packable Backpack
- Sturdy packable backpack
- Handy to take out during the day
Adapter Plugs
- Good for international travel
“No Jet Lag”
- A homeopathic jet lag preventative
Personal Alarms
- With a whistle and alarm
- Something to carry in your purse or on a key chain
New Compression Bags
- Compresses really bulky items
- Double zip to really compress the items
To find a AAA location near you, click here. You can get 10% off in Hennepin County AAA locations through March 25th, and you can join AAA to save an addtional 10%!