Toys that Teach
Chris Byrne, the Toy Guy, shares some toys that take on double duty. They’re fun and they teach the kids at the same time! For more information on any of them, click here.
Featured:
- tonies
- From tonies
- Ages 3+
- MSRP $99.99 for Toniebox Starter Set; $14.99 – $19.99 per individual figure
- Search Party: Chaos at the Park
- From What Do You Meme?
- Ages 8+
- MSRP $24.99
- LeapReader Learn-To-Read 10-Book Mega Pack
- From LeapFrog
- Ages 4-8
- MSRP $49.99
- Storypod
- From Storypod
- Ages 6+
- MSRP $99.99
- Reel Big Catch Game
- From Educational Insights
- Ages 3+
- MSRP $24.99
- Drench
- From Mukikim
- Ages 5+
- MSRP $24.99