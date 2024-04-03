Tortilla Española – Spanish Tortilla (traditional)
Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard prepares a staple of Spanish cuisine.
4 medium potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
1 onion, thinly sliced (optional)
6 large eggs
Salt, to taste
Olive oil for frying
Cook thinly sliced potatoes (and onions if you like) in olive oil until tender but not browned.
Beat eggs in a bowl with a pinch of salt, then add cooked potatoes and onions.
Heat a bit more olive oil in the pan and pour in the egg and potato mixture.
Cook until the bottom is set and lightly golden brown (about 5-7 minutes).
Flip the tortilla onto a plate, then slide it back into the pan to cook the other side until golden brown (another 5-7 minutes).
Once cooked through, transfer to a plate, let it cool slightly, then slice and serve.
Note: another way to make the tortilla is to transfer it to a preheated toaster oven to finish the top, similarly to a frittata.