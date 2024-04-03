Tortilla Española – Spanish Tortilla (traditional)

Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard prepares a staple of Spanish cuisine.

4 medium potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced (optional)

6 large eggs

Salt, to taste

Olive oil for frying

Cook thinly sliced potatoes (and onions if you like) in olive oil until tender but not browned.

Beat eggs in a bowl with a pinch of salt, then add cooked potatoes and onions.

Heat a bit more olive oil in the pan and pour in the egg and potato mixture.

Cook until the bottom is set and lightly golden brown (about 5-7 minutes).

Flip the tortilla onto a plate, then slide it back into the pan to cook the other side until golden brown (another 5-7 minutes).

Once cooked through, transfer to a plate, let it cool slightly, then slice and serve.

Note: another way to make the tortilla is to transfer it to a preheated toaster oven to finish the top, similarly to a frittata.