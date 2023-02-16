What’s Happening This Weekend

By KSTP

TCL’s Executive producer, Mike Marcotte, shares what is happening this weekend. Below are more details on the events.

Monster Jam

  • Saturday and Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium

To Kill a Mockingbird

  • Through Sunday, Minneapolis
  • Orpheum Theatre
  • Tickets start at $39

Minnesota Roller Derby

  • Saturday, 7PM
  • Roy Wilkins, St. Paul
  • Kids 9 and under are free with an adult ticket
  • Tickets start at $16

Spring Flower Show

  • Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
  • Through February 26th
  • Daily from 9AM – 4PM

February Art Fair

  • Saturday and Sunday
  • 10AM – 4PM
  • Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska