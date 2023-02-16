What’s Happening This Weekend
TCL’s Executive producer, Mike Marcotte, shares what is happening this weekend. Below are more details on the events.
- Saturday and Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium
- Through Sunday, Minneapolis
- Orpheum Theatre
- Tickets start at $39
- Saturday, 7PM
- Roy Wilkins, St. Paul
- Kids 9 and under are free with an adult ticket
- Tickets start at $16
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
- Through February 26th
- Daily from 9AM – 4PM
- Saturday and Sunday
- 10AM – 4PM
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska