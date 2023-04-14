This dill hollandaise makes for the perfect eggs benedict
Mark Collins, head chef at Tullibee Restaurant, makes a gourmet eggs benedict for the hosts to try.
Recipe:
Dill Hollandaise Recipe:
1lb Butter (melted to just above room temperature 100-120 degrees)
2 ea egg yolks
1 tablespoon white wine reduction (recipe below)
¼ lemon (juiced)
1 tablespoon water
1 tablespoon dill, chopped
Combine egg yolk, wine reduction, lemon juice, and water in a blender and blend on low until combined and a vortex forms. With the blender running slowly stream in the warm melted butter. Mixture should come together to a sauce like consistency. Season with salt and add chopped dill. Save in a warm area so the sauce does not break.
White Wine Reduction Recipe:
2 cups white wine
2 cloves garlic
1 whole shallot, peeled and sliced
1 ea bay leaf
1 sprig thyme
Combine all ingredients in a pot, bring to a boil and simmer until reduced to ½ cup. Strain out all solids, chill and reserve.
For the Eggs Benedict:
Add a poached egg and cover in sauce.