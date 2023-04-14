This dill hollandaise makes for the perfect eggs benedict

Mark Collins, head chef at Tullibee Restaurant, makes a gourmet eggs benedict for the hosts to try.

Recipe:

Dill Hollandaise Recipe:

1lb Butter (melted to just above room temperature 100-120 degrees)

2 ea egg yolks

1 tablespoon white wine reduction (recipe below)

¼ lemon (juiced)

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon dill, chopped

Combine egg yolk, wine reduction, lemon juice, and water in a blender and blend on low until combined and a vortex forms. With the blender running slowly stream in the warm melted butter. Mixture should come together to a sauce like consistency. Season with salt and add chopped dill. Save in a warm area so the sauce does not break.

White Wine Reduction Recipe:

2 cups white wine

2 cloves garlic

1 whole shallot, peeled and sliced

1 ea bay leaf

1 sprig thyme

Combine all ingredients in a pot, bring to a boil and simmer until reduced to ½ cup. Strain out all solids, chill and reserve.

For the Eggs Benedict:

Add a poached egg and cover in sauce.