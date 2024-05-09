See Chef Gavin Kaysen in action at Mara
On Thursday May 9, Chef Gavin Kaysen and the team at Mara inside The Four Seasons Minneapolis are hosting “Mara in Season: A Spring’s Table”. Gavin stopped by to showcase what’s on the menu — and preview their Mother’s Day brunch.
Gavin Kaysen’s Chermoula Chicken
Chicken Brine
4 each Whole Chickens, halved and deboned
800g Water
40g Kosher Salt
8g Honey
1 Each Lemon
5g Thyme
3g Rosemary
6-8 each Lemon Peels
Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Cool down ASAP.
Once cold, pour the brine over the chicken, and brine for 2 hours.
Drain the chicken on a rack.
Chermoula Spice Mix
8g Cumin Seeds, Toasted
8g Coriander Seeds, Toasted
8g Black Lime
8g Scallion Powder
4g Black Peppercorn, toasted
2g Turmeric, ground
2g Cinnamon, ground
2g Espelette Pepper
Combine all the whole spices and crush them in a mortar and pestle. Then add the rest of the ground spices.
Chermoula Marinade
8g Chermoula Spice Mix
13g Garlic, Peeled
60g Scallions, cut in 1in length
100g Grapeseed Oil
Combine everything in a blender until smooth.
Marinade the brined chicken overnight.
Pomegranate Reduction
355g Pomegranate Juice
75g Sugar
50g Pomegranate Molasses
10g Chermoula Spice Mix
Combine the pomegranate juice, and sugar then reduce by 2/3.
Add the pomegranate molasses and the spice mix.
Garnish with charred lemon cut in half.