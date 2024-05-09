See Chef Gavin Kaysen in action at Mara

On Thursday May 9, Chef Gavin Kaysen and the team at Mara inside The Four Seasons Minneapolis are hosting “Mara in Season: A Spring’s Table”. Gavin stopped by to showcase what’s on the menu — and preview their Mother’s Day brunch.

Chicken Brine

4 each Whole Chickens, halved and deboned

800g Water

40g Kosher Salt

8g Honey

1 Each Lemon

5g Thyme

3g Rosemary

6-8 each Lemon Peels



Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Cool down ASAP.

Once cold, pour the brine over the chicken, and brine for 2 hours.

Drain the chicken on a rack.

Chermoula Spice Mix

8g Cumin Seeds, Toasted

8g Coriander Seeds, Toasted

8g Black Lime

8g Scallion Powder

4g Black Peppercorn, toasted

2g Turmeric, ground

2g Cinnamon, ground

2g Espelette Pepper



Combine all the whole spices and crush them in a mortar and pestle. Then add the rest of the ground spices.

Chermoula Marinade

8g Chermoula Spice Mix

13g Garlic, Peeled

60g Scallions, cut in 1in length

100g Grapeseed Oil

Combine everything in a blender until smooth.

Marinade the brined chicken overnight.

Pomegranate Reduction

355g Pomegranate Juice

75g Sugar

50g Pomegranate Molasses

10g Chermoula Spice Mix

Combine the pomegranate juice, and sugar then reduce by 2/3.

Add the pomegranate molasses and the spice mix.

Garnish with charred lemon cut in half.

