Red Rabbit’s Ian Lowther shares three mocktail recipes for the New Year
Ian Lowther from Red Cow & Red Rabbit joined Elizabeth and Ben on Twin Cities Live to share recipes for three mocktails perfect for the New Year, no matter what your resolutions are.
- N/A Old Fashioned
- 3 dashes All the Bitter N/A Bitters, 1/2oz demerara syrup, 2 1/2oz Spirtless 74 N/A Bourbon. Stir ingredients together and pour over a large rock.
- Spiced Cranberry Spritzer
- 1 oz. cranberry syrup, 1 oz. fresh lemon juice, 3 oz. soda water, rosemary garnish. Mix cranberry syrup & lemon juice, top with soda and stir, garnish w/ rosemary.
- Vir-Gin & Tonic
- 1 1/2oz Abstinence N/A Citrus Gin, 1/4oz lime juice, 3oz Tonic. Mix gin and lime juice, top with tonic and stir.
- You can get these mocktails and other delicious creations from Ian at any Red Cow or Red Rabbit location.
- For those still in the holiday spirit, you can enjoy the Red Nose Room at Red Cow Uptown, which has some holiday-themed N.A. beverages on the menu.