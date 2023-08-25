New State Fair foods: 5 to get, 1 to skip
Stephanie March, the Food and Dining Editor at MplsSt.Paul Magazine ate every official new food available at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair — on the first day! She stopped by with five worth getting, along with one to skip.
Worth it:
Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich, Hamline Church Dining Hall
Cheesecake Curds, LuLu’s Public House
Nqaji with Chilled Rice Noodles, Union Hmong Kitchen
Maui-Sota Sticky Ribs, RC’s BBQ
Irish Butter Ice Cream over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast, Blue Moon Dine-In-Theater