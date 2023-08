Last month, 5 Eyewitness News morning anchor and Minnesota Live cohost, Megan Newquist, went up North. Megan takes us to the North Shore to Downtown Grand Marais. You can watch all of Megan’s stories from her time to Cook County and the North Shore on minnesotalive.com.

Join Megan and Chris as they explore all of Minnesota every weekday at 9am. You can also stream Minnesota Live on minnesotalive.com.