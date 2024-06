Reporter Kelli Hanson stops by George’s Shoes & Repair, an Arden Hills business established in the 1940s that’s getting a lot of attention on social media.

Through Saturday, June 8th, George’s Shoes & Repair is hosting an in-store sale, which includes 15% off regular footwear, select Birkenstocks for 15% off, and a free cork sealer with a Birkenstock purchase. The clearance section is well stocked, too!

Related links:

George’s on Facebook

George’s on Instagram

George’s on YouTube