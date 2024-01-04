Effects ‘dry January’ can have on your health
Dr. Abbie Miller from UnitedHealthcare shares the benefits of eliminating alcohol, for even a short period of time.
Dr. Abbie’s Mocktail Recipe – Nojito
(Nonalcoholic Mojito Recipe)
Ingredients:
Crushed Ice
8 Mint Leaves
3 Ounces Lime Juice
1 1/2 ounces Sugar Syrup
2 Ounces Club Soda
Garnish with Mint
Directions:
1.) Fill a pint glass 1/3 full with ice, then add mint leaves
2.) Add the lime juice and sugar syrup
3.) Lightly mash the leaves together with the liquid using a muddle stick or wooden pestle, careful not to tear the leaves.
4.) Fill the glass with more ice, then add club soda.
5.) Garnish with mint, serve, and enjoy!