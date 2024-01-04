Effects ‘dry January’ can have on your health

Dr. Abbie Miller from UnitedHealthcare shares the benefits of eliminating alcohol, for even a short period of time.

Dr. Abbie’s Mocktail Recipe – Nojito

(Nonalcoholic Mojito Recipe)



Ingredients:

Crushed Ice

8 Mint Leaves

3 Ounces Lime Juice

1 1/2 ounces Sugar Syrup

2 Ounces Club Soda

Garnish with Mint

Directions:

1.) Fill a pint glass 1/3 full with ice, then add mint leaves

2.) Add the lime juice and sugar syrup

3.) Lightly mash the leaves together with the liquid using a muddle stick or wooden pestle, careful not to tear the leaves.

4.) Fill the glass with more ice, then add club soda.

5.) Garnish with mint, serve, and enjoy!