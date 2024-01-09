Eating at MplsSt.Paul Magazine’s MSP 50

Every year, the team at MplsSt.Paul Magazine publish the MSP 50, a list of the 50 best restaurants in the Twin Cities. In 2023, Twin Cities Live Executive Producer Mike Marcotte decided to eat at all of them and support local. Mike and MplsSt.Paul Food and Dining Editor Stephanie March stopped by to showcase spots on the 2024 list.

To read the MplsSt.Paul Magazine feature of the MSP 50, click here.

To follow Mike’s adventures as he eats his way through the MSP 50, head to his Facebook page.