Jamie Pruess from the website, So Happy You Liked It, shares a recipe for what she calls the best chicken salad croissant sandwiches.

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwiches

Ingredients

3 cups cooked chicken, chopped

1/3 cup celery, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

1/2 cup red and green grapes, halved

1/2 cup sliced almonds

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp dijon mustard

1 tsp celery seed

1 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp fresh cracked pepper

Tender chopped herbs like parsley or dill, as desired

4 Croissants, split

Red leaf lettuce

Instructions

Add all ingredients through the sliced almond to a large bowl.

In a separate smaller bowl, add the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, celery seed, lemon zest and juice, and salt and pepper. Mix completely to combine.

Add dressing to the bowl of ingredients and mix to combine.

Fill each croissant with chicken salad, top with herbs, and top with lettuce. Serve immediately and enjoy!