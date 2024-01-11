Bartz Brothers Snow Sculpture takes shape on New Brighton golf course

Despite the lack of snow so far this year, a trio of guys are determined to continue their tradition of making over-the-top snow sculptures. And this year, they’re in a bigger location. Reporter Kristin Haubrich met up with the Bartz Brothers in New Brighton.

You can view the Bartz Brothers sculpture at Brightwood Hills Golf Course in New Brighton. Due to the weather, you should check out their Facebook page for updates on when it’s open.