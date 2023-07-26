7/26 Host Chat

Tomorrow is Elizabeth’s birthday, and we’re celebrating early today during Host Chat.

Paul Folger’s Sweet Tomato Spread Recipe:

1 lb. Cherry Tomatoes

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Nutmeg

1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flake

1 Shallot or 1 Small White Onion, chopped

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

In a saucepan, sauté onion and oil until translucent.

Slice tomatoes in half and add to saucepan.

Then add the rest of the ingredients.

Bring to good simmer, almost a boil.

Turn down the heat and cook low for about 30 minutes. Be sure to stir while it’s cooking. Then let cool.

Serve on burgers, sandwiches or with crackers and cheese and jalapeño slices.