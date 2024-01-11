2024 Makeup Trends

Founder of WarPaint International, Jessica Mae, shares what’s hot in the world of beauty products in 2024.

Notes from Jessica:

Foundation

In recent years we have turned away from heavy full coverage foundation. Skin tints have been really popular. In 2024 we will see a happy medium. Skin will still look like skin and we will see the foundation have a little more coverage than in the past. I really like this formula from Fenty Beauty and it’s super easy to apply with your favorite foundation brush or sponge.

Eyes

Monocramatic looks are here to stay. Pumpkin spice, strawberry girl and latte makeup are all TikTok speak for monochromatic looks. I personally like the latte makeup. You achieve this by using latte colors on the eyes lips and cheeks. I like this palette from Viseart as I can create multiple different looks with it.

Lips

Even though monochromatic looks are super in, we will still see pops of color on the lips. Red is always a classic and we have seen celebs rocking red a lot lately. Style bloggers are predicting we will see a lot of vampy lips this year! I love this one from Dior.