12 Days of Grilling - Pork Loin

Damon Holter, Croix Valley Food president, gives us three recipes using a simple cut of meat, pork loin. 12 Days of Grilling is presented by Minnesota Pork Board.

Spicy Pork Loin Sliders Recipe

Ingredients:

Pork Loin

Slider Buns

Spreadable Butter

Onions

Shredded Lettuce

Croix Valley Hot ‘N Spicy Sauce & Marinade

Directions:

Heat grill to 325 degrees.

Trim any excess fat from the pork loin and cover all sides with remaining rub. Place on grill.

Cook until internal temperature reaches a minimum of 145 degrees and desired tenderness is achieved, approximately 2 hours. Cutting the loin into smaller sections will decrease the cooking time and give you more surface area to apply the rub, thereby increasing the heat level.

Combine Hot ‘N Spicy Sauce with rub. Heat in pot over grill or on the stove until it begins to boil. Brush sauce over pork on grill and allow to set. Continue brushing with sauce on the grill as desired.

Remove pork from grill and allow to rest prior to cutting.

Slice onions and fry with olive oil or melted butter in cast iron pan on grill until soft and transparent.

Brush insides of slider buns with butter and place butter side down on grill until buns begin to toast and get brown and crisp.

Thinly slice pork loin.

To assemble sliders, place lettuce on bottom, then stack with pork loin, top with onions, drizzle with additional sauce, and finish with top bun

Easy Grilled Apple Compote

5 large apples, peeled, cored and cubed into 1/2″ pieces

1 cup white sugar

1/2 tsp. Cinnamon

Directions:

Place apples in cold cast iron pan and put on bottom grate of grill over medium-high direct heat. Cook until tender (appx. 15 minutes) stirring occasionally. Add sugar and cinnamon to apples. Combine and continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Stir frequently. Remove apple compote from heat, cover and set aside until ready for use.

Caprese Stuffed Pork Loin