12 Days of Cookies: Red Velvet Cookies
Alice Seuffert, the creator of Dining with Alice, is the only baker wh has been featured every single year of our 12 Days of Cookies. It’s Day 3 of 12 Days of Cookies presented by Bridgeman’s Ice Cream.
Red Velvet Cookies
Ingredients:
3/4 cup Butter (salted, softened)
¾ cup Hot Cocoa Mix
1 ¾ cups White Sugar, plus ¾ cup for rolling
2 tsp Vanilla Extract (Clear)
4 Eggs
1-ounce bottle Red Food Coloring
2 cups Flour
2 tsp Baking Powder
¾ cup Powdered Sugar
Instructions:
- In a mixer, combine butter, cocoa mix, sugar and vanilla extract. Then add eggs one at a time. Once mixed, add food coloring.
- In a separate bowl, add flour and baking powder and mix to combine. Gradually add the flour mixture to the red velvet mixture in the mixer.
- Keep in the fridge overnight.
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Put ¾ cup white sugar in a bowl. And then put ¾ cup powdered sugar in another bowl.
- Scoop cookie dough and roll into the white sugar and then powdered sugar.
- Bake for 10 minutes. You may wish to dust with additional powdered sugar after baking.
- Makes 6.5 dozen (depending on size of your cookie balls will determine the amount of cookies, I prefer small ones)
Note: Dough needs to chill in the fridge overnight before baking.