12 Days of Cookies: Red Velvet Cookies

By KSTP

Alice Seuffert, the creator of Dining with Alice, is the only baker wh has been featured every single year of our 12 Days of Cookies.  It’s Day 3 of 12 Days of Cookies presented by Bridgeman’s Ice Cream.      

Red Velvet Cookies

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Butter (salted, softened)
¾ cup Hot Cocoa Mix
1 ¾ cups White Sugar, plus ¾ cup for rolling
2 tsp Vanilla Extract (Clear)
4 Eggs
1-ounce bottle Red Food Coloring
2 cups Flour
2 tsp Baking Powder
¾ cup Powdered Sugar

Instructions:

  1. In a mixer, combine butter, cocoa mix, sugar and vanilla extract. Then add eggs one at a time. Once mixed, add food coloring.
  2. In a separate bowl, add flour and baking powder and mix to combine. Gradually add the flour mixture to the red velvet mixture in the mixer.
  3. Keep in the fridge overnight.
  4. Preheat oven to 350.
  5. Put ¾ cup white sugar in a bowl. And then put ¾ cup powdered sugar in another bowl.
  6. Scoop cookie dough and roll into the white sugar and then powdered sugar.
  7. Bake for 10 minutes. You may wish to dust with additional powdered sugar after baking.
  8. Makes 6.5 dozen (depending on size of your cookie balls will determine the amount of cookies, I prefer small ones)

Note: Dough needs to chill in the fridge overnight before baking.