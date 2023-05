With every show, Theater Latté Da attempts to create impactful connections with their audience through music and storytelling. TCL Photographer Drew Schingen takes us to the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis for the World Premiere of We Shall Someday.

We Shall Someday is set against the backdrop of everyday Black America and the historical events that echo the conversations surrounding civil rights today. The show runs through May 14 at the Ritz Theater, and tickets can be found here.