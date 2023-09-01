The TCL staff works The Ball Park Cafe at the Fair
Elizabeth, Ben, Kelli and Kristin teamed up to serve food and beer at The Ball Park Cafe.
The Ball Park Cafe staff and Minnesota’s hockey community are grieving the loss of 19-year-old Jori Jones, the Gustavus Adolphus College hockey player who died last month in a car accident in western Minnesota.
Jori worked at The Ball Park Cafe for three years. There, you’ll see a tribute to her — a hockey stick above the registers. Her hockey jersey number, 33, is above the register she worked.
Here’s a link to Jori’s family’s GoFundMe.