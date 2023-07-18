The perfect purse for concerts

There’s a bunch of great concerts happening around town this summer. Once you get your tickets, the next step is figuring out what to wear and what kind of purse or bag to bring! Stylist Amy Seeman is here with concert friendly bags to show us!

Links from the show:

Beyoncé concert at Huntington Bank Stadium: 12″ x 6″ x 12″ clear tote policy.

Crossbody clear tote link

Yarnic clear crossbody tote link

Thomas Rhett at Xcel Energy Center July 27: Bags, purses, and backpacks are not allowed.

Try a phone strap accessory instead!

Phone wallet and strap link

WE Fest in Detroit Lakes Augus 3-5: Bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ must be clear with only one compartment. No bags larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ are allowed. Small, single pocket fanny packs or wristlet are recommended instead of a bag or purse.

Lululemon belt bag link

Mini crossbody bag link

Ed Sheeran at US Bank Stadium August 12: Clear bags and purses may not exceed 12″x 6″x 12″. Non-clear clutches that do not exceed 8.5″ x 5.5″ are permitted.

Target wristlet link

State Fair Grandstand August 24-September 12: Audio & video recording equipment, coolers, laser pointers, selfie sticks, strollers, and umbrellas are prohibited at the Grandstand.

Mini backpack link

