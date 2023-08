We have the purrrrfect show to tell you about! The Amazing Acro-Cats are a circus troupe of former strays who travel the country to show off their talents! TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich introduces us to the famous feline performers in Minneapolis.

The Amazing Acro-Cats will perform tonight through Sunday at In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theater in Minneapolis. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.