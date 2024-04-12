Thai jasmine fried pineapple rice 

In honor of the Thai New Year (“Songkran”), Chef Daniel Green prepares a dish with the flavors of Thailand.

Click here to find out how you can win a culinary trip to Thailand!

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked jasmine rice (preferably day-old, chilled)

1 cup pineapple chunks

1/2 cup cooked shrimp

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cloves crushed garlic

1 small onion, diced

1/2 cup peas and carrots cooked

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce (optional)

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1/4 cup cashews or peanuts, chopped (optional)

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add beaten eggs and scramble until cooked through. Remove

2. add a little oil , Stir-fry garlic and onion until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.

3. Add cooked shrimp, cook until heated through. Add the rice and mix well

4. Stir in peas and carrots, followed by pineapple chunks. Cook for another minute , add the egg back in and mix

5 Add soy sauce, fish sauce (if using), and oyster sauce and sprinkle chopped cashews , Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.

Serve in 1/2 a pineapple

