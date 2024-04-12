Thai jasmine fried pineapple rice
In honor of the Thai New Year (“Songkran”), Chef Daniel Green prepares a dish with the flavors of Thailand.
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked jasmine rice (preferably day-old, chilled)
1 cup pineapple chunks
1/2 cup cooked shrimp
2 eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 cloves crushed garlic
1 small onion, diced
1/2 cup peas and carrots cooked
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon fish sauce (optional)
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
1/4 cup cashews or peanuts, chopped (optional)
Fresh cilantro for garnish
Instructions:
1. Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add beaten eggs and scramble until cooked through. Remove
2. add a little oil , Stir-fry garlic and onion until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.
3. Add cooked shrimp, cook until heated through. Add the rice and mix well
4. Stir in peas and carrots, followed by pineapple chunks. Cook for another minute , add the egg back in and mix
5 Add soy sauce, fish sauce (if using), and oyster sauce and sprinkle chopped cashews , Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.
Serve in 1/2 a pineapple